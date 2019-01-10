Judge Rules Brenda Snipes' Constitutional Rights Violated By Fla. Governor

Image Credits: Joe Skipper/Getty Images.

As signs build that Florida’s new governor may suspend Broward County’s elected sheriff from office, a federal judge has ruled that the state’s former governor overstepped when he effectively fired Broward County’s elections supervisor.

In a Wednesday evening order, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker found that Rick Scott exceeded his authority when, on the heels of a controversial election recount, he suspended Brenda Snipes from office.

Florida Governor Rick Scott visits a Florida Department of Transportation district office (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Due to the timing of her removal and her plans to resign in early January, Snipes was left without the ability to challenge her ouster or contest the allegations contained in Scott’s executive order.

