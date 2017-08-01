Judge Rules Ex-Arizona Sheriff Arpaio Guilty of Criminal Contempt

Image Credits: Ralph Freso/Getty Images.

Former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio, who gained national prominence for his tough stance against illegal immigration, was found guilty on Monday of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case.

Arpaio, 85, who lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County sheriff last November after 24 years in office, faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine when he is sentenced on the misdemeanor offense on Oct. 5.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton ruled on Monday that Arpaio “willfully violated” the order.

“I am very disappointed with her decision, but the case will be appealed,” Arpaio told Reuters. His attorneys said in a written statement the 2011 order was not clear.

