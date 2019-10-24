Judge Rules Father Will Have A Say In Son's Gender "Transition" Pushed By Mom

The judge presiding over the nationally followed case of Jeffrey Younger, a father attempting to prevent his ex-wife from giving their 7-year-old son hormone blockers, has ruled Younger does have a say in making medical decisions for the child.

Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district, who made the decision on Thursday, also put a gag order on Younger so he can’t talk about the case with the media and ruled that he doesn’t have to pay his attorney fees.

Additionally, Younger’s website SaveJames.com will have to be shut down as part of the gag order.

After 11 of 12 jurors decided Younger should not have Sole Managing Conservatorship over his twin boys on Monday, Judge Cook ultimately agreed and gave Younger and his ex-wife Dr. Anne Georgulas Joint Managing Conservatorship.

During the hearing, Georgulas admitted she isn’t even the biological mother of the boys, who were created via in-vitro fertilization.

Younger said he’d “never deny the motherhood” of Georgulas, but confirmed she’s not biologically related to them.

The ruling is a win for Younger, who will now be able to stop his ex-wife from giving their son hormone blockers that are often dangerous to people’s mental and physical health.

