Judge Rules Mueller May Withhold Comey Memos From Public

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

Memos penned by former FBI Director James Comey involving his interactions with President Trump while in office may remain under wraps, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The subject of several consolidated Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by news outlets and non-profit organizations in 2017, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that releasing the memos written by Mr. Comey memorializing his conversations with Mr. Trump would likely interfere with special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into the 2016 presidential race.

“As it prevails here, the Comey Memos, at least for now, will remain in the hands of the Special Counsel and not the public,” Judge Boasberg ruled from D.C. District Court.

