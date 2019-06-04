Judge Tosses House Dems' Lawsuit to Block Emergency Wall Funding

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Washington, D.C., district court Judge Trevor McFadden threw out House Democrats’ lawsuit seeking an injunction against President Trump’s emergency border wall funding reallocation, saying that the matter is fundamentally a political dispute and that the politicians lack standing to make a legal case.

Trump had declared a national emergency this past February over the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, following Congress’ failure to fund his border wall legislatively. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats then filed suit in April, charging that Trump was “stealing from appropriated funds” by moving $6.7 billion from other projects toward border wall construction.

PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats argued that the White House had “flouted the fundamental separation-of-powers principles and usurped for itself legislative power specifically vested by the Constitution in Congress.”

London’s failed mayor, Sadiq Khan, released a video accusing President Trump of targeting the vulnerable ahead of the president’s visit to the UK.


