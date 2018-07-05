Judge Tosses Lawsuit Alleging Trump-Russia Conspiracy

A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump’s campaign and former adviser Roger Stone worked with WikiLeaks.

“Plaintiffs assert that defendants engaged in a conspiracy with unidentified Russian agents and WikiLeaks to publish hacked emails,” the judge wrote Tuesday. “The Court will grant defendants’ motions to dismiss, deny plaintiffs’ motion, and dismiss plaintiffs’ suit without prejudice.”

The suit was brought by former Democratic National Committee finance chief of staff and former LGBT finance chair Scott Comer and two donors, Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg.

