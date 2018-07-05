Judge Tosses Lawsuit Alleging Trump-Russia Conspiracy

Image Credits: Mandel Ngan / Getty.

A federal judge tossed out a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump’s campaign and former adviser Roger Stone worked with WikiLeaks.

“Plaintiffs assert that defendants engaged in a conspiracy with unidentified Russian agents and WikiLeaks to publish hacked emails,” the judge wrote Tuesday. “The Court will grant defendants’ motions to dismiss, deny plaintiffs’ motion, and dismiss plaintiffs’ suit without prejudice.”

The suit was brought by former Democratic National Committee finance chief of staff and former LGBT finance chair Scott Comer and two donors, Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg.

Read more


Related Articles

Huffington Post Writer Shocked That Black Man Can Think For Himself

Huffington Post Writer Shocked That Black Man Can Think For Himself

U.S. News
Comments
Far-Left Moving Toward "Permanent Majority"

Far-Left Moving Toward “Permanent Majority”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

The Left Celebrates July 4 By Denouncing The First Amendment

U.S. News
Comments

“20lbs Of Human Waste” – Major Medical Convention Abandons San Francisco Citing Street Safety

U.S. News
Comments

Congolese Immigrant Scales Statue of Liberty On July 4th, Demands ICE Be Abolished, Illegals Released

U.S. News
Comments

Comments