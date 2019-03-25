Judge Who Oversaw Epstein Sex Trafficking Case Dies

The elderly judge who oversaw the sex trafficking lawsuit related to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has died.

Manhattan-based U.S. District Court Judge Robert Sweet died Sunday at 96 in Idaho, his family announced.



From Politico:

“The sex trafficking lawsuit that Sweet oversaw pitted one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, against a longtime friend of Epstein and heir to a newspaper fortune, Ghislaine Maxwell.”

“All the judges on the panel appeared to favor making some records from the case public soon, but there was some discussion about the process for considering opening all the records.”

“One question debated at the argument was whether Sweet should oversee that process or whether it should be handed over to another judge. That question is now moot.”

Coincidentally, Sweet also oversaw the civil lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“The judge has ruled that Kadian Noble, an aspiring actress, can use federal sex trafficking laws to sue the disgraced film producer. Weinstein’s attorneys are appealing to the 2nd Circuit,” Page Six reported earlier this month.

