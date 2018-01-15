Judge's DACA Ruling Seen by Some Legal Scholars as Problematic, Report Says

Image Credits: Wiki.

The judge who barred the Trump administration from turning back the Obama-era DACA program last week has some legal scholars concerned that the ruling could damage the notion of an impartial bench.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Judge William Alsup, the federal judge from the Northern District of California, used a local case before issuing the nationwide stop.

“How can a single judge decide a question for the whole country?” Samuel Bray, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, asked the paper.


FBI, DOJ Argue for Dismissal of Suit About Garland, Texas Attack

