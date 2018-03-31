Judge's Death Gives Trump Opportunity To Overhaul Liberal 9th Circuit Court

Image Credits: Edward Headington/flickr.

The death this week of 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt gives President Trump the opportunity to boost the number of Republican-appointed judges on the famously liberal-leaning court, with seven seats now open.

But legal experts say filling all of those vacancies could be a stretch because of partisan wrangling in the Senate.

Of the 22 active judges on the bench — the court is authorized to have 29 judgeships — 16 were nominated by Democratic presidents, and six were nominated by Republicans.

But with Reinhardt’s death, Trump will have the opportunity to fill seven vacancies to the San Francisco-based appeals court.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said.

