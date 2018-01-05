Judicial Watch: At Least 18 'Classified Emails' on Convicted Felon Weiner's Laptop

The government watchdog group Judicial Watch, which has filed numerous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits to obtain government documents for the public to see, announced today that at least 18 “classified emails” from the State Department were sent through Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private server to the laptop of Anthony Weiner, who is married to Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff, Huma Abedin, and is a convicted felon who sexted a 15-year-old girl.

The work-related emails of Huma Abedin, who worked with Clinton at the State Department, were discovered by the FBI when they were investigating Anthony Weiner for his sexting crimes with a minor. Abedin “kept a non-State.gov email account on Hillary Clinton’s notorious email server that she used repeatedly for government business,” said Judicial Watch in a statement.

“Judicial Watch’s work in federal court holding the government accountable to the rule of law has forced the State Department to finally release these documents,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The classified information on Weiner’s laptop is part of a pattern of the mishandling national security by Clinton and her aides.”

“The Weiner emails emphasize the need for the Justice Department to conduct a fresh, serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law,” said Fitton. “That’s why we are pleased to learn that the Justice Department has reportedly at least begun asking questions about the Clinton classified material.”

