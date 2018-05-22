Judicial Watch: Obama Can Still Be Impeached

Former President Obama could still be impeached if evidence emerges that he unlawfully ordered the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign, says Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“If there is anyone who needs to be on the dock, it would be President Obama,” he said in an interview Monday with WND.

“The very nature of the activity suggests President Obama would have been advised and approved of the counter-intelligence/spy operation against candidate Trump.”

Fitton believes having the Inspector General expanding its investigation to look into spying abuses within the FBI is a good first step, but not sufficient to solve the systemic corruption within the Deep State.

“But the IG is only one tool for investigation, and Judicial Watch will continue its investigations of this deep state conspiracy, and Congress also has to keep up the pressure,” Fitton said.

“We can’t rely on internal IG investigations to ferret out abuse here. This is more significant. We need immediate accountability, as best as we are able.”

Fitton brought up the prospect of Obama impeachment on Twitter Sunday to point out that amid a climate of impeachment fervor against President Trump in Washington, the actual evidence suggests that Obama’s potentially illegal activities warrant impeachment more than anything Trump has done.

Obama, btw, can still be impeached. https://t.co/JsIU9bhnnJ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 20, 2018

The Obama administration has recently come under fire after reports the FBI embedded Cambridge professor Stefan Halper as a spy within the Trump campaign.

“A longtime CIA and FBI asset who once reportedly ran a spy-operation on the Jimmy Carter administration, Halper was enlisted by the FBI to spy on several Trump campaign aides during the 2016 U.S. election,” reported Zero Hedge on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, a search of public records reveals that between 2012 and 2018, Halper received a total of $1,058,161 from the Department of Defense.”

The Wall Street Journal asks, “WHERE IN THE WORLD WAS BARACK OBAMA?” A very good question! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

