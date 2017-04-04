Judicial Watch Sues for Records Between Key Obama Scientists Involved in Global Warming Controversies

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Commerce to obtain all records of communications between two top scientists in the Obama administration who “heavily influenced” the government’s “climate change policy and its backing of the Paris Agreement,” said the government watchdog group in a statement. 

The records are being sought because they could shed light on a scandal about alleged misuse of climate data to hype global warming and because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a component of the Commerce Department, refused to comply with a Feb. 6 FOIA request for the data.

“This new lawsuit could result in the release of emails that will help Americans understand how Obama administration officials may have mishandled scientific data to advance the political agenda of global warming alarmism,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

