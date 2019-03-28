Judicial Watch Sues for Records of Communication Between Clapper, Brennan, CNN

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Judicial Watch announced today it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seeking records of communications between former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and CNN around the time the Clinton-Democrat National Committee Trump dossier was being pitched to key media outlets.

A House report detailed that Clapper leaked information regarding the dossier to CNN in January 2017. The former ODNI chief signed on as an analyst for CNN in August 2017.

Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Judicial Watch is also seeking records of communications between Clapper and Obama CIA Director John Brennan regarding the dossier , which was authored by former British spy and FBI payee Christopher Steele.

Read more


Now that President Trump has been cleared of “collusion” with Russia, Deep State actors are blaming President Obama for directing the operation.


Related Articles

Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet Since Conclusion of Mueller Probe

Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet Since Conclusion of Mueller Probe

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Majority of Voters Looking To Re-Elect Trump In 2020

Poll: Majority of Voters Looking To Re-Elect Trump In 2020

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Real Collusion Is Between Media And Democratic Party

U.S. News
comments

As Another Migrant Caravan Approaches, Trump Revives Threat To Close Southern Border

U.S. News
comments

Maxine Waters gives up on impeachment: ‘I think we do nothing now’

U.S. News
comments

Comments