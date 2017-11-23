Judicial Watch Sues State Dept for Podesta Group Records

The government watchdog group Judicial Watch announced this week that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in federal court against the State Department for all records about the Podesta Group and the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, both of which “have been connected to the recent special counsel indictment of Paul Manafort,” said Judicial Watch.

The Manafort investigation is part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion between the Trump presidential campaign in 2016 and Russia. The Podesta Group reportedly is being investigated by Mueller for allegedly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in relation to the work it did for the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine.

“Mueller’s special counsel operation seems more interested in the alleged foreign ties of the Trump Team, rather than Hillary Clinton’s associates,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch aims to figure out the truth of what exactly the Podesta Group was doing with the Obama State Department.”

