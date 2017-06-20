Judicial Watch: Susan Rice ‘Unmasking’ Documents Moved from NSC to Obama Library

Image Credits: Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

The National Security Council cannot hand over records relating to former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s surveillance of Americans, because they have been moved to the Obama presidential library and may be sealed for as many as five years, conservative watchdog Judicial Watch announced Monday.

The NSC informed Judicial Watch in a letter dated May 23 that materials related to Rice’s requests to know the identities of Americans swept up in surveillance of foreign targets, including any Trump campaign or transition officials, have been moved to the library.

The NSC’s Director of Access Management John Powers said in the letter:

Documents from the Obama administration have been transferred to the Barack Obama Presidential Library. You may send your request to the Obama Library. However, you should be aware that under the Presidential Records Act, Presidential records remain closed to the public for five years after an administration has left office.

Judicial Watch earlier this year filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for those documents, including of communications between Rice and any intelligence community member or agency regarding any Russian involvement in the 2016 elections, the hacking of Democratic National Committee computers, or any suspected communications between Russia and Trump officials.

Read more


Related Articles

In Georgia, costliest U.S. House race hits ugly note as election looms

In Georgia, costliest U.S. House race hits ugly note as election looms

U.S. News
Comments
New Study Supports Trump: 5.7 Million Noncitizens may have Cast Illegal Votes

New Study Supports Trump: 5.7 Million Noncitizens may have Cast Illegal Votes

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Investigators in Russia Probe Look at Role of Flynn Partner

U.S. News
Comments

Murder of Muslim Girl Blamed on Trump Was Committed by an Illegal Immigrant

U.S. News
Comments

Colonel Shaffer Warns Of A Bloody Civil War

U.S. News
Comments

Comments