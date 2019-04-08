Judicial Watch Uncovers FBI Docs Discussing ‘Cover-Up’ Over Hillary Clinton's Server

Hundreds of pages of FBI documents obtained by government watchdog Judicial Watch reveal discussions of a “cover-up” related to Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The 422 pages of documents show an employee of Platte River Networks, the telecom company who managed Clinton’s email system, confirming to the FBI the existence of an email entitled, “Hillary cover up operation work ticket archive cleanup,” which he said was “probably related to change to 60 day [sic] email retention policy/backup.”

From Judicial Watch:

FBI notes of an interview with an unidentified Platte River Networks official in February 2016 (almost a year after the Clinton email network was first revealed) show that Platte River “gave someone access to live HRC archive mailbox at some point.” The same notes show that an email from December 11, 2014, exists that reads “Hillary cover up operation work ticket archive cleanup.”

The interviewee said that the “cover up operation” email “probably related to change to 60 day [sic] email retention policy/backup.” The subject indicated that he didn’t “recall the prior policy.” The notes also indicated, “[Redacted] advised [redacted] not to answer questions related to conv [conversation] w/DK [David Kendall] document 49 – based on 5th amendment.”

The subject said that “everyone @ PRN has access to client portal.”

An August 2015 email from Platte River Networks says: “So does this mean we don’t have offsite backups currently? That could be a problem if someone hacks this thing and jacks it up. We will have to be able to produce a copy of it somehow, or we’re in some deep shit. Also, what ever [sic] came from the guys at Datto about the old backups? Do they have anyway [sic] of getting those back after we were told to cut it to 30 days?”

In March 2015, Platte River Networks specifically discusses security of the email server.

Additionally, Judicial Watch reported that Platte River Networks was the company that used BleachBit to delete Clinton’s emails.

“The documents show Platte River Networks’ use of BleachBit on the Clinton server. The BleachBit program was downloaded from a vendor called SourceForge at 11:42am on March 31, 2015, according to a computer event log, and over the next half hour, was used to delete the files on Hillary’s server.”

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said the new evidence more than warrants a Justice Department investigation into Clinton’s server and the Obama administration’s efforts to help her cover it up.

“Judicial Watch uncovered new ‘cover-up’ records on the illicit Clinton email system that further demonstrate the sham nature of the FBI/DOJ ‘investigation’ of her,” Fitton said.

“These shocking new documents show that various Obama agencies were protecting Hillary Clinton from the consequences of her misconduct. It is well past time for the DOJ to stop shielding Hillary Clinton and hold her fully accountable to the rule of law.”

