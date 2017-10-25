Julian Assange: Hillary is "Clearly" Preparing to Run Again in 2020

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange thinks that Hillary Clinton is preparing to run for president yet again in 2020.

“Hillary Clinton is clearly trying to position herself to run in 2020. Such ambition knows no odds,” he tweeted earlier today.

Assange also linked to a video flashback to how Clinton initially refused to concede to Obama back in 2008 because of the possibility that he could have been assassinated like RFK.

The Wikileaks founder also trolled the former Secretary of State by quote tweeting an October 2016 tweet posted by Hillary’s official account which reads, “Happy birthday to this future president,” alongside a picture of Clinton as a young girl.

Despite Assange’s suspicions, the overwhelming consensus is that Hillary will not run for president again having already failed on two separate occasions. Hillary herself has said she will not run again.

However, more recently, some mainstream journalists have been keen to stress that yet another Hillary presidential run could be a distinct possibility.

Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Michael Brenes wrote that “Hillary Clinton would be well-positioned to win in a rematch,” remarking that, “Clinton might not be a potential candidate now, but the political winds can change quickly. Recent American history is rife with presidential contenders who lost the primary or general election and then went on to become a candidate in subsequent elections.”

“Clinton can win the presidency in 2020 thanks to a combination of demographic and electoral shifts among voters and uncertainty about their futures,” he adds.

That sentiment was echoed by the Chicago Tribune’s Douglas MacKinnon, who worked on three winning presidential campaigns.

“Hillary Clinton likely sees an opening in 2020 for another presidential run,” writes MacKinnon, adding that the Democratic establishment is beginning to recognize “real signs popping up that Hillary Clinton still is a political force to be reckoned with and that a path could be cleared for her in 2020. “

Either the establishment media and the Democratic Party is so myopic that it is sleepwalking into yet another disaster in 2020 by warming to Clinton, or they genuinely think that the hysterical backlash to Trump can carry her to victory.

