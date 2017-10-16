Julian Assange: "There's Something Wrong With Hillary Clinton"

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange responded to Hillary Clinton’s claim that his organisation was a “subsidiary of Russian intelligence” by asserting that “there’s something wrong” with the former presidential candidate.

“There’s something wrong with Hillary Clinton,” Assange tweeted.

There's something wrong with Hillary Clinton. It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement. Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen. https://t.co/JNw2dkXgdu — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 15, 2017

“It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement,” he added.

The Wikileaks founder went further, tweeting, “Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen.”

As part of her global whinge tour, during an appearance on an Australian TV program, Hillary said Assange was a “nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator,” while also claiming (with no evidence) that “WikiLeaks is unfortunately now practically a fully owned subsidiary of Russian intelligence.”

Responding to Hillary’s charge that Wikileaks never publishes any information about Russia, Assange pointed out that the group actually did so just three weeks ago.

WikiLeaks has a pristine record for accuracy. HRC is not a credible person. The primary cause of her downfall was her own Machiavellian scheme to elevate Mr. Trump ("Pied Piper"). Our last Russian expose was three weeks ago. https://t.co/MGa1z99vVU https://t.co/He4vgLIKBW — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 15, 2017

He also repeated the charge that Clinton is just attempting to distract from the fact that she initially conspired to elevate Trump because she thought she had an easier chance of defeating him.

Meanwhile, speculation is raging on whether Assange is about to reveal who gave him the DNC emails during the 2016 election campaign after the Wikileaks founder tweeted a series of numbers that resemble an encryption key.

4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736 — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 15, 2017

“Evidence emerges of a conspiracy to take down the DNC as far back as 2010,” tweeted Assange, suggesting that more information is about to drop which would further disprove claims that Russia was responsible for the hack.

Evidence emerges of a conspiracy to take down the DNC as far back as 2010. https://t.co/gEvlQbSll7 pic.twitter.com/DzEYjBpubM — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 16, 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.