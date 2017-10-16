Julian Assange: "There's Something Wrong With Hillary Clinton"

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange responded to Hillary Clinton’s claim that his organisation was a “subsidiary of Russian intelligence” by asserting that “there’s something wrong” with the former presidential candidate.

“There’s something wrong with Hillary Clinton,” Assange tweeted.

“It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement,” he added.

The Wikileaks founder went further, tweeting, “Watch closely. Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen.”

As part of her global whinge tour, during an appearance on an Australian TV program, Hillary said Assange was a “nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator,” while also claiming (with no evidence) that “WikiLeaks is unfortunately now practically a fully owned subsidiary of Russian intelligence.”

Responding to Hillary’s charge that Wikileaks never publishes any information about Russia, Assange pointed out that the group actually did so just three weeks ago.

He also repeated the charge that Clinton is just attempting to distract from the fact that she initially conspired to elevate Trump because she thought she had an easier chance of defeating him.

Meanwhile, speculation is raging on whether Assange is about to reveal who gave him the DNC emails during the 2016 election campaign after the Wikileaks founder tweeted a series of numbers that resemble an encryption key.

“Evidence emerges of a conspiracy to take down the DNC as far back as 2010,” tweeted Assange, suggesting that more information is about to drop which would further disprove claims that Russia was responsible for the hack.

