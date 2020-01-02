Julian Castro Drops Out of 2020 Race

Democrat presidential hopeful Julian Castro has announced his withdrawal from the 2020 election race.

Castro, the former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, issued a brief statement on social media regarding the end of his campaign.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”

Castro rarely garnered more than 1 percent support in national polls and his numbers have consistently remained underwater, according to Real Clear Politics.



