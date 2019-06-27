Julian Castro Says He Would Force Taxpayers to Pay For Trans Peoples' Abortions

Powerful.

From National Review:

“All of you on stage support a women’s right to abortion. You all support some version of a government health-care option. Would your plan cover abortion, Mr. Secretary?” asked MSNBC debate moderator Lester Holt.

“Yes it would. I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice. And what means is just because a woman, or let’s also not forget someone in the trans community — a trans female — is poor, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t exercise that right to choose. So I absolutely would cover that right to have an abortion,” Castro said.

Finally someone is talking about the REAL ISSUES!


CLOWN WORLD is in full effect as Miami heats up for the 2020 Democratic Debates. Infowars reporters are on the ground in Florida with coverage. Robert Barnes is in studio to break down the digital fascism in America leading up to the 2020 election.


