Juncker and Henchmen Attack Hungarian Government For Targeting Soros University

Hungarian MPs have passed a bill placing tough restrictions on foreign universities but the main target is believed to be the CEU and its billionaire financier founder George Soros.

Members of the party, which is led by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, have accused Hungary’s ruling Fidesz Party of attacking academic independence and called for the expulsion of its MEPs from the group in retaliation.

The English-speaking CEU, which is still partly-funded by Hungarian-born Mr Soros, is ranked among the top 200 universities in the world.

But government minister Zoltan Balog said it was “against Hungary’s interests to host experiments, financially supported and evading democratic ‘rules of the game’ in the background, which aim at undermining the lawfully elected government or leadership.”

