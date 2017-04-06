Juncker and Henchmen Attack Hungarian Government For Targeting Soros University

Image Credits: Niccolò Caranti, Wikimedia Commons.

Hungarian MPs have passed a bill placing tough restrictions on foreign universities but the main target is believed to be the CEU and its billionaire financier founder George Soros.

Members of the party, which is led by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, have accused Hungary’s ruling Fidesz Party of attacking academic independence and called for the expulsion of its MEPs from the group in retaliation.

The English-speaking CEU, which is still partly-funded by Hungarian-born Mr Soros, is ranked among the top 200 universities in the world.

But government minister Zoltan Balog said it was “against Hungary’s interests to host experiments, financially supported and evading democratic ‘rules of the game’ in the background, which aim at undermining the lawfully elected government or leadership.”

Read more


Related Articles

Harvard Students: Donald Trump More Dangerous Than ISIS

Harvard Students: Donald Trump More Dangerous Than ISIS

Globalism
Comments
Bombshell: Why The Deep State Wants To Bury Rice

Bombshell: Why The Deep State Wants To Bury Rice

Globalism
Comments

EU Chief Juncker Demands Fellow Commissioners Punish Britain

Globalism
Comments

‘Nothing to see here!’ CNN’s Don Lemon Refuses to Report Susan Rice Revelations

Globalism
Comments

Facebook Gives In To Sharia Law

Globalism
Comments

Comments