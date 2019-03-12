Jupiter's magnetic field could be moving Europa's ocean

A pair of researchers, one with École Normale Supérieure, the other Laboratory for Studies of Radiation and Matter in Astrophysics and Atmospheres has found evidence that Jupiter’s magnetic field could be causing a jet stream in Europa’s underground ocean.

In their paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy, Christophe Gissinger and Ludovic Petitdemange describe their analysis of data from the Galileo spacecraft and what they found.

The researchers started by noting that Jupiter has a very strong magnetic field—strong enough to reach and impact its moons. They also noted that Europa’s underground ocean is salty.

