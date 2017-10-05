Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 48 Counts in Child Porn Trial Against Former Grocery Exec

A jury found former H-E-B Vice President John Campbell guilty Wednesday of 48 counts of possession and promotion of child pornography and could face spending the rest of his life in prison.

Campbell, 66, had been free on bond since his 2014 arrest, but he was put in custody after the verdict was read. He hugged and kissed his wife, Carol, who had sat behind him during the emotional day of closing arguments and five hours of jury deliberations.

State District Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl set his sentencing for Dec. 6 and said she will consider this week whether Campbell can be released with a monitoring device until then.

Campbell was found not guilty on five counts of possession that his lead attorney, Bob Featherston, said involved photos that were likely “of questionable lewdness” in the jurors’ minds. He was convicted of five counts of promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony carrying a sentence of two to 20 years. The remaining possession counts are third-degree felonies with a two- to 10-year range.

Read more