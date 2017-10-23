Jury Awards $8.4M to 6-year-old Paralyzed after Hospital Did Not Report Abuse

JACKSON, Calif. (KCRA) — A paralyzed 6-year-old boy and his adoptive mother won an $8.4 million lawsuit in Amador County against multiple defendants, including Sutter Health and the boy’s biological family.

A jury found that a doctor and other hospital staff failed to report child abuse when the boy came into the emergency room at Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson when he was just 7-weeks-old.

Cree Miller’s biological parents, Andrea Soldano and Anthony Santana, along with his biological maternal grandparents Greg and Elysee Palmer, were also found to have either caused or contributed to his injuries.

“There were nursing notes that he had bruising on his face,” Cree’s attorney Chris Keane said. “There was a history of blood in his mouth, injury to his eye.”

Read more