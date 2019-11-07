Jury in Roger Stone Trial Packed With Pro-Obama, Anti-Trump Jurors

The jury in the Roger Stone trial has been packed with anti-Trump jurors in a transparent conflict of interest as the judge in the case ordered the media to leave the court room.

As Tucker Carlson highlighted on his show last night, the judge in Stone’s case is Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee who is “transparently and aggressively political.”

Jackson has already prevented Stone from publicly defending himself in the case, allowing the media to continue to slander Stone without him being able to defend himself under threat of imprisonment.

Carlson said Jackson’s behavior in court has turned out to be “even more ludicrous and unprofessional,” rolling her eyes and snorting at Stone to suggest “he’s guilty before the trial even started.”

One of the prospective jurors turned out to be a former press secretary in the Obama administration who “despises Donald Trump and has friends in the federal prosecutors office which is trying the case.”

The potential juror absurdly claimed that she had followed the Mueller investigation closely but hadn’t heard of Stone and didn’t have a strong opinion on the issue.

Jackson refused to remove the woman from the jury pool, arguing, “personal conflicts were not automatically disqualifying.”

“What ought to be automatically disqualifying is Amy Berman Jackson behavior from the bench, no fair person could condone it,” said Carlson.

Sources close to the trial tell us that out of 82 prospective jurors, just two indicated that they were Republican and were immediately struck down out of hand.

Even one woman who had once worked for the Reagan administration was dismissed as a potential juror because of a supposed conflict of interest.

However, jurors who have worked under Obama or who have expressed their hatred for Trump have been selected with no qualms whatsoever.

The judge also held reporter Jacob Engels in contempt of court for trying to manipulate jury selection process by pointing out that former Obama employee had worked for Obama.

Jackson also reportedly told the media to leave the courtroom yesterday and then cut the live video feed to the media room.

Pro-Stone demonstrators are also not allowed anywhere near the courthouse yet activists from Right Wing Watch are allowed to be permanently on site and yell slurs at Stone.

Meanwhile, in a related story, Will Sommer over at the Daily Beast erroneously suggested Infowars was threatening jurors because “(Alex) Jones and his attorney were joined by a person dressed as the Grim Reaper and wielding a sickle,” during yesterday’s show.

In reality, the Grim Reaper character was related to a street stunt Jones was involved in regarding the “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein and had nothing whatsoever to do the jurors in the Stone case.

