Jury Says Roger Stone Guilty of All Counts

Image Credits: Mark Makela / Stringer / Getty.

A jury has found Trump confidant Roger Stone guilty of all federal counts against him, a verdict that came after deliberations stretched into the second day.

Stone was charged with seven counts stemming from the FBI’s probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, including obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The jury of nine women and three men was deliberating since 10am Eastern on Thursday.

