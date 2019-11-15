Jury Says Roger Stone Guilty of All Counts

A jury has found Trump confidant Roger Stone guilty of all federal counts against him, a verdict that came after deliberations stretched into the second day.

Stone was charged with seven counts stemming from the FBI’s probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, including obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The jury of nine women and three men was deliberating since 10am Eastern on Thursday.

This is why it’s critical for everyone to start calling the White House at (202) 456-1414 to demand justice for Stone:

Tune into the Alex Jones Show as we cover this completely unprecedented news: