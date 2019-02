Was the attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett a hate crime or a hoax?

Who are the two men seen in the surveillance footage walking from the scene?

The answer lies in newly-released video from the streets of Chicago.

Najee Ali, a civil rights activist in Los Angeles, says Jussie Smollett could have started a race war with his allegation of a racially motivated attack. Owen Shroyer explains independent media helped bring out the facts about Jussie’s story before that could happen.