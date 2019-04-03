‘Jussie Smollett is a hero’: Google Improves Empire Actor Search Suggestions

Search suggestions for embattled hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett appear to have been manipulated by Google to show favorable results, compared to auto-complete suggestions from competitors.

In a screenshot posted to Reddit, Google search engine users noticed considerable differences between auto-complete suggestions provided by Google and those of DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and Bing.

One example from Google shows a user typing “Jussie Smollett is a…,” to which the auto-complete suggests “is a hero,” or “is a twin.”

The same search done on DuckDuckgo, however, shows an entirely different list of auto-complete suggestions, including “is an idiot,” and “is a liar.”

Similar searches conducted on Google competitors Yahoo and Bing show users more frequently tried to find information on “Jussie Smollett is a racist,” “is a scumbag” and “is a joke,” rather than trying to find out if “Jussie Smollett is a twin.”

Google faced similar criticism during the 2016 presidential election when they manipulated searches for Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton by showing alternative suggestions for users searching “Clinton body count.”

In another auto-suggest manipulation, Google appeared to divert attention away from reported ailments of Clinton, whose health was a major concern during the campaign.

Google has helpfully censored questions about Hillary's health. #HillaryClintonSearchTerms pic.twitter.com/qzDRZgNUMh — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 27, 2016

Explaining their “Autocomplete policies,” Google says they do their “best to prevent inappropriate predictions,” and indicates they takes action on “predictions that include language that denigrates or insults individuals or groups on the basis of race, ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

