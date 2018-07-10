Just 300 Show Up For Protest Against Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Despite relentless media hysteria, a demonstration to protest against President Trump’s Supreme Court pick drew relatively few people.

During an appearance on Bill Maher’s show last month, far-left film maker Michael Moore said he would “join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol” to prevent the Supreme Court nominee from being confirmed.

That figure is looking somewhat optimistic given the turnout last night.

Conservative comedian Tim Young tweeted an image “to show just how few people are protesting at #SCOTUS right now…”

“I’m sure the media angles make it look like thousands… it might be 300,” he added.

A selfie to show just how few people are protesting at #SCOTUS right now… I'm sure the media angles make it look like thousands… it might be 300. pic.twitter.com/Kv3E50hKHZ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 10, 2018

The numbers were poor given how much anger far-left groups like Media Matters, RefuseFascism and the Women’s March have been attempting to whip up since Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would be retiring almost two weeks ago.

Indeed, the George Soros-backed groups made sure to print signs for every possible nominee, safe in the knowledge that whoever Trump picked, they’d definitely be part of the ongoing Nazi takeover of the United States.

“Gotta be prepared,” one protester told me proudly👌 pic.twitter.com/s1yjx0hKOO — Amanda House (@AmandaLeeHouse) July 10, 2018

Hilariously, the Women’s March released a statement about Trump’s nominee before they even knew who it was, forgetting to add Brett Kavanaugh’s before the text was sent out.

When you pre-write your press release slamming Trump’s SCOTUS pick but forget to add the name…. pic.twitter.com/5GiEJXMHUR — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) July 10, 2018

The relatively small crowd of people who showed up to scream helplessly at the sky did make time to verbally abuse Fox News reporter Shannon Bream, using sexist language to call her a “blonde bimbo,” because it’s totally fine and not misogyny at all when they do it.

Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.