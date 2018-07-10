Just 300 Show Up For Protest Against Trump's Supreme Court Nominee

Despite relentless media hysteria, a demonstration to protest against President Trump’s Supreme Court pick drew relatively few people.

During an appearance on Bill Maher’s show last month, far-left film maker Michael Moore said he would “join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol” to prevent the Supreme Court nominee from being confirmed.

That figure is looking somewhat optimistic given the turnout last night.

Conservative comedian Tim Young tweeted an image “to show just how few people are protesting at #SCOTUS right now…”

“I’m sure the media angles make it look like thousands… it might be 300,” he added.

The numbers were poor given how much anger far-left groups like Media Matters, RefuseFascism and the Women’s March have been attempting to whip up since Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would be retiring almost two weeks ago.

Indeed, the George Soros-backed groups made sure to print signs for every possible nominee, safe in the knowledge that whoever Trump picked, they’d definitely be part of the ongoing Nazi takeover of the United States.

Hilariously, the Women’s March released a statement about Trump’s nominee before they even knew who it was, forgetting to add Brett Kavanaugh’s before the text was sent out.

The relatively small crowd of people who showed up to scream helplessly at the sky did make time to verbally abuse Fox News reporter Shannon Bream, using sexist language to call her a “blonde bimbo,” because it’s totally fine and not misogyny at all when they do it.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

ABC's Nightline Blasts 'Controversial' Nominee Before He’s Even Announced!

ABC’s Nightline Blasts ‘Controversial’ Nominee Before He’s Even Announced!

U.S. News
Comments
Fox News Reporter Harassed, Threatened And Forced To Leave Supreme Court By Leftist Mob

Fox News Reporter Harassed, Threatened And Forced To Leave Supreme Court By Leftist Mob

U.S. News
Comments

Women’s March Releases Pre-written Statement On Trump’s ‘Extreme’ SCOTUS Pick, Forgets to Fill In Name

U.S. News
Comments

Liberals Are Freaking Out About The Nomination Of Brett Kavanaugh, But It Is Conservatives That Should Be Concerned

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Antifa Thugs Attack Elderly At #FreeTommyRobinson Prayer Vigil

U.S. News
Comments

Comments