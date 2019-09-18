Just 38% of Americans Believe in Man Made Climate Change

Despite relentless propagandizing about a global “consensus” on climate change, a new poll has found that just 38% of Americans believe in man-made global warming.

Asked by YouGov if they agreed that “humans are mainly responsible for climate change,” the majority of people in France, Germany and only a slight minority in the UK disagreed.

A minority of Americans, 38%, believe that human activity is driving climate change, which is even less than in China, where the figure is 45%.

It appears as though Greta Thunberg’s weeks-long virtue signalling tour to America is doing little to shift public opinion.

The fact that so many people reject the anthropogenic argument is quite remarkable given how intensively it is pushed by the media and the establishment scientific community.

As we highlighted last week, in a showcase of the ironies that surround the entire field of debate, a ship carrying passengers who included a group of ‘Climate Change Warriors’ who are concerned about melting Arctic ice got stuck in the ice halfway between Norway and the North Pole.

