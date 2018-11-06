Just One Energy Drink Enough to Harm Blood Vessels

Image Credits: AlienFood / Wikimedia Commons.

Caffeine-laden energy drinks are popular, but they might make your blood vessels less efficient, a small study suggests.

These drinks — sold as Monster and Red Bull, to name two — have been linked to heart, nerve and stomach problems, researchers say.

“A lot of young kids use energy drinks when they exercise, a time when you need your arterial function to be at its top,” said lead researcher Dr. John Higgins. He’s a professor of medicine at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mediterranean Diet of Fish, Vegetables a Boon for Heart Health

Mediterranean Diet of Fish, Vegetables a Boon for Heart Health

Health
Comments
Scientists Identify Key Molecule Responsible for Learning, Memory

Scientists Identify Key Molecule Responsible for Learning, Memory

Health
Comments

Poor Sleep Linked to Dehydration

Health
Comments

“Sexual Assault” Fears Reason Why Women Receive Less CPR

Health
Comments

Loving, Active Parents a Boon for Child’s Adult Health

Health
Comments

Comments