Just One Energy Drink Enough to Harm Blood Vessels

Caffeine-laden energy drinks are popular, but they might make your blood vessels less efficient, a small study suggests.

These drinks — sold as Monster and Red Bull, to name two — have been linked to heart, nerve and stomach problems, researchers say.

“A lot of young kids use energy drinks when they exercise, a time when you need your arterial function to be at its top,” said lead researcher Dr. John Higgins. He’s a professor of medicine at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

