Just Over 1% of Migrants Arriving in Italy Are "Syrian Refugees"

New figures show that just 1.4% of migrants arriving in Italy are Syrian refugees, confirming the fact that the overwhelming majority of people flooding into Europe are economic migrants from countries not at war.

The numbers, obtained by Westmonster via Eurostat, the official body tasked with provide statistical information to the institutions of the European Union, underscore how the true nature of the migrant crisis is being completely misrepresented by the press, left-wing groups and politicians.

A paltry 1.4% of asylum seekers who arrived in Italy in the first five months of 2017 were from Syria, with just 845 Syrians applying for asylum out of 58,255 arrivals between January and May this year.

Despite many of the migrants passing through Libya and the country being a war torn mess since the overthrow of Gaddafi, just 0.36% of “refugees” are Libyan.

Over 20% of the asylum claims are from Nigerians. Bangladeshis also accounted for over 9% of asylum claims, while Pakistanis accounted for 7.5% and migrants from the Gambia accounting for 7.9% of asylum requests.

None of these countries are at war.

Out of the entire 248,290 asylum claims received by EU countries so far this year, just 14% were from Syrians. This includes individuals who have fake identity papers and merely claiming to be Syrian to receive better treatment.

“To put that into context, the combined total of asylum seekers fleeing war in Syria and Libya is less than the combined total of those coming from Nigeria, Pakistan and, wait for it, Guinea,” reports Westmonster.

The fact that the huge majority of migrants are not refugees but are abusing the generosity of western nations in a bid to reach the welfare havens of northern Europe is patently clear, yet the mainstream media has steadfastly refused to acknowledge it.

According to the Institute for the Analysis of Multiethnicity (Ismu), 85% of asylum requests in Italy are from men, with only 4% from minors. Only 2.65%of those immigrating into Italy were awarded asylum status as refugees.

The UNHCR’s own data shows that, “Nigerians make up nearly a fifth of the arrivals in Italy, followed by the nationals of Eritrea at 13 per cent and then Sudan, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Somalia, Mali, Senegal and Bangladesh,” again emphasizing how the “refugees” are not even from Libya, they’re arriving from countries that are not at war.

In the video below, we reveal how left-wing NGOs are communicating with criminal people smugglers to provide a virtual taxi service for migrants who are being picked up just off the coast of Libya and ferried to Italy.

