Just Released: Here's What the FBI Is Hiding About Christopher Steele

Image Credits: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images.

The FBI released its internal records on Christopher Steele, the former British spy behind the controversial “Russia dossier.”

One problem: Nearly every page has been redacted.

The total records, made public Friday, span 71 pages and contains various documents showing payments to Steele, who is referred to as a “Confidential Human Source,” over an unlisted period of time.

While most of the documents are nearly completely redacted, they do show that in February 2016 the FBI had “admonished” Steele.

“Verbally admonished the [Confidential Human Source] CHS with CHS admonishments, which the CHS fully acknowledged, signed and dated,” the document reads.

However, according to NBC, ”an admonishment is typically given when a person begins a stint as a confidential informant and annually thereafter.

Read more


Related Articles

MSNBC Host Mocks Socialism Critics: 'Oh My Gosh, It's Gonna Take All My Money!'

MSNBC Host Mocks Socialism Critics: ‘Oh My Gosh, It’s Gonna Take All My Money!’

U.S. News
Comments
Portland Man Attacked By ANTIFA Speaks Out

Portland Man Attacked By ANTIFA Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments

“F*ck The Police”: NYT’s Newest Hire Also Hates Cops And Men… And The New York Times

U.S. News
Comments

Yahoo! Fronts Smear on Racist Tweets by NYT Writer: ‘Alt-Right Targets Journalist Over ‘Anti-White’ Tweets’

U.S. News
Comments

A Chinese Spy Worked In Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Office For Twenty Years

U.S. News
Comments

Comments