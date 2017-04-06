Just Say No; Trump Being Pressured By Neo-Cons to Attack Syria

With the President now reportedly considering military action in Syria, Donald Trump needs to take his own advice from four years ago, when in a series of tweets Trump warned Obama about the insanity of attempting to topple Bashar Al-Assad.

Neo-cons and the establishment media have rapaciously exploited the tragic chemical weapons incident in Idlib to push for a military intervention that could re-ignite a war that is almost over – with ISIS being chased from cities across the country as the prospect of peace emerges for the first time since 2011.

Before the chemical weapons attack has even been investigated, and with previous incidents having been carried out by jihadist rebels, Trump is signaling that he may be about to embroil the United States in another potential Middle Eastern quagmire.

“President Trump has told some members of Congress that he is considering military action in Syria in retaliation for this week’s chemical attack and recognizes the seriousness of the situation, a source familiar with the calls tells CNN.”

This completely contradicts Trump’s attitude towards Syria just four years ago when, faced with the exact same situation, Barack Obama seemed to be on the verge of attempting regime change.

In one September 5, 2013 all-caps rant, Trump tweeted, “AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!”

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

“Don’t attack Syria – an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again!” Trump tweeted four days later.

Don't attack Syria – an attack that will bring nothing but trouble for the U.S. Focus on making our country strong and great again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2013

During the presidential campaign, Trump also bashed Hillary Clinton for her disastrous foreign policy, tweeting, “Crooked Hillary Clintons foreign interventions unleashed ISIS in Syria, Iraq and Libya. She is reckless and dangerous!”

Crooked Hillary Clintons foreign interventions unleashed ISIS in Syria, Iraq and Libya. She is reckless and dangerous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

The interventions in Libya and Syria already caused the rise of ISIS and the displacement of millions of people, many of whom flooded into Europe, creating further problems.

Americans didn’t vote for Trump because they wanted him to follow the same catastrophic foreign policy of aiding jihadists favored by neo-cons, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama – a policy that was soundly rejected by members of the U.S. military who said they would refuse to act as “Al-Qaeda’s air force” back in 2013.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.