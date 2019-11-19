‘Just So You Know The Rules In This Country’: Tucker Contrasts Treatment Of Roger Stone With That Of Jeffrey Epstein

Fox News host Tucker Carlson contrasted the public arrest and harsh treatment of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone with the treatment received by deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

After an early morning January military-style arrest involving armed federal agents that was tipped to CNN, Stone was convicted on Friday of one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and witness tampering, along with five counts of making false statements to the House Intelligence Committee.

“Stone’s main crime was lying to Congress about who he had or had not spoken to about Russia,” Carlson opined. “By the time Stone’s trial began in Washington, the larger scandal that ensnared him had long been debunked.”

Still, Carlson noted, prosecutors “argued that Roger Stone should spend up to 50 years in prison, effectively the rest of his life,” while “official Washington cheered.”

“‘Rot in hell,’ they screamed on Twitter, oblivious to karma, which by the way is real,” said Tucker, referring in part to “The View” co-host Meghan McCain’s post-Stone-conviction remarks.

All of which, Carlson contended, was “much harsher and more outraged … than anything that greeted convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein.”

“How was he arrested?” asked the Fox News host. “That’s a trick question. He wasn’t arrested. According to the New York Times account, prosecutors called Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer and politely asked him to turn himself in, which Epstein politely did. Nobody tipped off CNN.”

Carlson went on to describe Epstein’s treatment and initial plea deal, where he received only 18 months in prison and was allowed to serve it in a “private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade.” Epstein was even able to leave for work release even though convicted child molesters aren’t “allowed to get work release.”

“Authorities gave it to Epstein anyway, apparently they liked him,” said Carlson. “The authorities don’t like Roger Stone. He did something worse than molesting children. He mocked the people in charge, and then helped get Donald Trump elected president. For that Roger Stone is likely to die in prison. Just so you know the rules in this country.”