‘Justice Democrat’ Ilhan Omar Argued Against Bill on Female Genital Mutilation

Ilhan Omar, the newly-elected U.S. representative from Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, and a member of the left-wing “Justice Democrats,” argued against a 2017 bill in her state that increased penalties for female genital mutilation.

Omar is being celebrated as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, and a member of a new cohort of young, “progressive” and “diverse” representatives who purportedly represent the future of the Democratic Party.

welcome to the future of the democratic party pic.twitter.com/etuNQgMdLn — we're going to abolish ICE (@SeanMcElwee) November 14, 2018

Yet Omar’s stance on female genital mutilation (FGM) is anything but “progressive.”

