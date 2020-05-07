Justice Department Drops Charges Against Gen. Michael Flynn

Image Credits: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images.

The Justice Department officially dropped criminal charges against former Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn Thursday which stemmed from the FBI’s Russia collusion probe.

Watch Flynn’s son detail the Russiagate saga:

The decision came just moments after its lead prosecutor Brandon Van Grack, who worked under FBI special prosecutor Robert Mueller, stepped down from the case.

“The Government has determined, pursuant to the Principles of Federal Prosecution and based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances, that continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice,” reads the DOJ’s motion to dismiss.

— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 7, 2020

More from the AP:

In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press.

The JDepartment said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

As Fox News notes, the DOJ’s decision follows the recent release of documents revealing Van Grack may have failed to comply with a court order to also submit evidence favorable to Flynn found during the Russia investigation, and the discovery of handwritten memos showing the FBI’s “goal” was “to get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired,” and to get him “to admit to breaking the Logan Act.”

This is a developing story…

