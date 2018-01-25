Justice Department Makes Last Ditch Effort to Block Release of FISA Memo

The Justice Department is making a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of a controversial memo alleging surveillance abuse involving the infamous Steele dossier.

In a letter sent Wednesday to California Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), Justice Department official Stephen Boyd argued that it would be “extraordinarily reckless” for the committee to release the memo without first consulting the Justice Department and FBI.

Boyd asserted that the “unprecedented” move could create national security risks and damage future investigations.

Nunes and South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, another Republican on the committee, put together the four-page classified memo based on documents provided by the Justice Department and FBI.

Because of its sensitivity, lawmakers who have seen the document have refused to discuss its contents. But it is believed to allege that U.S. investigators improperly handled the Steele dossier and improperly obtained Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Read more