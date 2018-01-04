Justice Department Reopens Hillary Clinton Email Investigation

The Department of Justice has caved to pressure from the White House and is reportedly reopening the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

According to the Daily Beast, there is a new effort in the department to get new details on how Clinton and her aides — including former top aide Huma Abedin — handled classified material. The effort will look at how much classified information was on her private email server, and how that information got there.

President Trump has continually questioned if and when the Justice Department would reopen its investigation into Clinton. He tweeted on Dec. 2: “Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and ‘acid washed’ 33,000 Emails? No justice!”

