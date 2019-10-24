Justice Dept. Opens Criminal Investigation into Origins of Russiagate

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The Justice Dept. probe into the orgins of the Russiagate fiasco is now an official criminal investigation, multiple outlets are reporting.

The department has turned the administrative review of Russiagate, including the surveillance of Trump campaign officials, into a full-blown criminal inquiry, which gives the prosecutor in charge of the probe, John H. Durham, the power to file criminal charges.

Attorney General William Barr had previously put Durham in charge of the probe that’s now expanding.

Durham is focusing on the surveillance methods used against the Trump campaign, including the warrant applications and how much intelligence was gathered on US citizens by foreign countries on behalf of US intelligence officials.

“That’s bad news for a lot of people who have been flailing about, insisting there’s no reason they should be investigated,” reported Red State. “…We’ll have to wait to see what the next moves are, but a lot of people are going to be sweating a little more profusely tonight.”

Interestingly, the “whistleblower” complaint made against President Trump mentioned that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said that Durham was “spending a lot of time in Europe” because he was “investigating Ukraine,” but it stopped short of accusing Giuliani of being directly involved in the probe, according to CNS News.

Furthermore, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed that Barr had “gone rogue” when asked about the investigation last month during an appearance on MSNBC.

