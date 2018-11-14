Justice Dept: Trump Has Power To Name Whitaker As Acting Attorney General

Image Credits: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Trump has the legal and constitutional authority to name Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel released a 20-page memo detailing the precedent that allows Trump to appoint Whitaker, who served as Chief of Staff for outgoing AG Jeff Sessions, without Senate confirmation.

“This office had previously advised that the president could designate a senior Department of Justice official, such as Mr. Whitaker, as Acting Attorney General,” the memo reads.

“It is no doubt true that presidents often choose acting principal offers from among Senate-confirmed officers. But the Constitution does not mandate that choice. Consistent with our prior opinion and with centuries of historical practice and precedents, we advised that the president’s designation of Mr. Whitaker as Acting Attorney General on a temporary basis did not transform his position into a principal office requiring Senate confirmation.”

“Although an attorney general is a principal officer requiring Senate confirmation, someone who temporarily performs his duties is not,” the opinion continues.

“As all three branches of government have long recognized, the president may designate an acting official to perform the duties of vacant principal office, including a cabinet office, even when the acting official has not been confirmed by the Senate.”

The written legal opinion flies in the face of Democrat leadership who claim Whitaker’s appointment is unconstitutional, such as Rep. Adam Schiff, who is slated to chair the House Intelligence Committee in January.

“I think the court, a neutral court, and I hope that’s what we have, will find that it violates the requirement that a principal officer only be confirmed with the advice and consent of the Senate,” Schiff said Tuesday.

“And there’s some pretty powerful precedent and language from current members of the Supreme Court that I think indicates strongly that this will be struck down.”

Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) also demanded Whitaker and outgoing AG Jeff Sessions testify before a Senate panel over the law enforcement shakeup.

“The circumstances surrounding Attorney General Sessions’ departure raise serious questions, including whether the appointment is lawful and the possible impact on Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” Feinstein wrote in a letter to Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Blumenthal even threatened to sue the Trump administration over Whitaker’s appointment.

“We have been doing a deep dive on potential causes of action concerning the constitutional issues raised by the Whitaker appointment and also obvious obstacles that could be raised to any court initiative, not the least of them standing,” he said last week.

You can read the memo in full below:

Twitter: 

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

White House Shake-up Around The Corner

White House Shake-up Around The Corner

U.S. News
Comments
Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

U.S. News
Comments

Death Toll Rises to 48 as Calif. Fire Rages On

U.S. News
comments

Acting AG Whitaker: ‘Special Counsel is Required’ To Investigate Clinton Foundation

U.S. News
comments

CNN Gets Several Things Wrong In Its Lawsuit Against The White House

U.S. News
comments

Comments