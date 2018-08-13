Justice: FBI Fires Disgraced Agent Peter Strzok Over Anti-Trump Texts

Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was a leading official in the Clinton email investigation and the “Russia collusion” probe, has been fired from the FBI, according to his lawyer.

Strzok gained notoriety after text message exchanges with lover FBI lawyer Lisa Page surfaced last year, showing extreme animus towards Donald Trump and favoritism for Hillary Clinton amid the height of the phony Russia witch hunt.

Strzok’s lawyer Aitan Goelman released a scathing rebuke to the Friday firing, claiming – without a hint of irony – that it was politically motivated.

“The decision to fire Special Agent Strzok is not only a departure from typical Bureau practice, but also contradicts Director [Christopher] Wray’s testimony to Congress and his assurances that the FBI intended to follow its regular process in this and all personnel matters,” Mr Goelman said in a statement on Monday.

“This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans,” he added. “A lengthy investigation and multiple rounds of congressional testimony failed to produce a shred of evidence that Special Agent Strzok’s personal views ever affected his work.”

Thousands of texts between Stzrok and Page suggest the opposite.

In one exchange, Page asks: Trump is “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

Strzok responds: “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Even Page herself admitted last month the anti-Trump texts “mean exactly what they say,” confirming there was no basis for appointing a Special Counsel.

Strzok delivered contentious testimony in July denying any instances of bias in the Clinton and Russia investigations.

President Trump responded to Strzok’s firing Monday, questioning if the phony Russia probe will end soon considering Strzok “was in charge of the Witch Hunt.”

“Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer,” Trump tweeted.

“Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back!”

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

“Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!”

Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Hours later, Strzok created a Twitter account to directly respond to his firing in a lengthy attached statement, which included a GoFundMe link.

“Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI,” he tweeted.

Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI. https://t.co/iET9SbeTrv pic.twitter.com/7VTswzjoxE — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 13, 2018

