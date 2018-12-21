Justice Ginsburg Cancerous Growths Removed From Lungs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, just underwent surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lungs, which may indicate the Bill Clinton-appointed justice may soon resign.

According to CNBC:

Ginsburg, the eldest member of the court’s liberal wing, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy on Friday where two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered “incidentally” during tests to treat rib fractures she sustained in a fall last month.

The news comes as Ginsburg is recovering from three rib fractures she sustained after falling in her office on Nov. 7.

The Supreme Court released the following:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7. According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation. Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease. Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available.

In 2009, Ginsburg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery, and 10 years before the justice was treated for colon cancer.