Justice Ginsburg Dealing With "A Recurrence Of Liver Cancer"

After being discharged from hospital over fears of an infection earlier in the week, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has issued a statement confirming her health status and her capabilities of fulfilling her commitments.

Full Statement from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence.

Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.

My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.

I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton raises a good question: “Justice Ginsburg has had liver cancer since February. And the public was not informed until today.”



