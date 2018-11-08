Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Broken Ribs After Fall

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office at the court and fractured three ribs, according to a release from the court Thursday.

“She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning,” the statement said. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

Ginsburg’s health has been a matter of intense speculation in recent years. Ginsburg, the court’s oldest member, is one of the court’s four liberal justices.

