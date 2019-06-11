Justin Amash Leaves House Freedom Caucus After Launching Attacks on Trump

Michigan Repubican Rep. Justin Amash announced Monday evening he was leaving the influential conservative House Freedom Caucus, just weeks after he attracted the ire of his colleagues by arguing in Twitter posts that President Trump had committed impeachable offenses, Fox News has learned.

Amash, speaking at a Freedom Caucus board meeting, insisted his departure was voluntary. Amash said he did not want to continue to be a “further distraction” for the caucus, which is chaired by North Carolina GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.

Wow! Watch RINO @justinamash get BTFO by this Trump supporter, for his stance on impeachment of @POTUS. I’d like to buy this woman a beer. Thank you, patriot! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/E662uFuMNo — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) May 31, 2019

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” Monday evening that Meadows and Amash mutually came to the decision after several conversations.

