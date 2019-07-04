Justin Amash Quits Republican Party

One month after Donald Trump took his oath of office, Rep. Justin Amash (R–Mich.) pinned at the top of his very active Twitter feed George Washington’s famous farewell address warning against “the baneful effects of the spirit of party generally.”

This morning, not seven weeks after breaking ranks with this party in calling for impeachment proceedings against the president, Amash announced in a Washington Post op-ed that he’s leaving the GOP and declaring himself an independent.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” the five-term congressman wrote. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us….The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

Trump’s response: