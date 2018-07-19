Justin Trudeau Appoints Border Minister to Handle Wave of Asylum Seekers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday appointed a Member of Parliament as Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction as the country struggles to handle increased numbers of border-crossing asylum seekers.

Lawmaker Bill Blair of Scarborough Southwest, a former Toronto police chief, will assume the role of “minister responsible for irregular migration.” He is tasked with helping to secure Canada’s porous border, illegally crossed by 30,000 people seeking refugee status since January 2017.

An investigation by Reuters found a large number of migrants illegally crossed into Canada from the United States due to fears stemming from President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Bill Blair becomes Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction: https://t.co/HwMhP0Tz5b #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/89tIJWpOsG — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) July 18, 2018

