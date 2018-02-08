Justin Trudeau's Chief Adviser Triggered by Infowars Video

The chief adviser for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was triggered by an Infowars video which made fun of Trudeau for his “peoplekind” comment, with the official labeling critics of Trudeau “Alt-Right” nazis.

The video, which was posted last night and can be viewed below, lampoons Trudeau for his now infamous remark in which he told an audience that they shouldn’t use the word “mankind” because it isn’t inclusive enough and that “peoplekind” should be used instead.

The video also highlights Trudeau’s other gaffes, including when the self-proclaimed male feminist elbowed a woman in the chest. It also questions why Trudeau is so eager to express his love for Muslims while his own government arms Saudi Arabia to the teeth, a country that is mercilessly bombing Muslims, including children, in Yemen.

Gerald Butts, a senior political adviser to Trudeau and also the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, reacted to the video by having something of an online temper tantrum which he tried to disguise as a defiant rebuttal.

“The lesson to take from this joke being torqued by Infowars and other alt-right nazi friends of the Rebel is they’re paying attention. Game on, #TeamTrudeau,” tweeted Butts in response to another user sending him a link to the video.

https://twitter.com/gmbutts/status/961573323112112129

Journalist Piers Morgan, who wrote a column about Trudeau’s bizarre comment, shot back at Butts.

a) I’m not a Nazi.

b) It wasn’t a joke.

c) If you’re one of @JustinTrudeau’s chief advisors, no wonder he’s making so many gaffes. https://t.co/ZqKo0b2F8e — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2018

Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant also chimed in on Butt’s incredible stupidity.

“Trudeau’s flack says if you laughed at the peoplekind gaffe you’re a Nazi. So, the Washington Post & BBC? Trivializing the Holocaust to protect Trudeau isn’t a good look but these are the people who paid $10.5M to Omar Khadr and “forgot” to mention Jews on the Holocaust memorial,” he tweeted.

Trudeau’s flack says if you laughed at the peoplekind gaffe you’re a Nazi. So, the Washington Post & BBC? Trivializing the Holocaust to protect Trudeau isn’t a good look but these are the people who paid $10.5M to Omar Khadr and “forgot” to mention Jews on the Holocaust memorial. pic.twitter.com/jLbMwelUhA — Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 (@ezralevant) February 8, 2018

Respondents in the thread also called out Butts for his incredibly silly reductionism.

“Everyone I don’t like is a Nazi,” joked one.

“Amusing watching Justin Trudeau’s handler @gmbutts taking a temper tantrum as he attacks people because they are laughing at Justin Trudeau’s stupidity. No putting that genie back in the bottle,” added another.

“Butts finally figures out how badly Trudeau was damaged by his #PeopleKind comment, thrashes about screaming “Nazis” because he can’t do anything else,” remarked Dean Skoreyko.

Our advice to Mr. Butts, given that he is Trudeau’s senior adviser, would be to stop getting so *Butts-hurt* over YouTube videos and to start figuring out how he intends to reverse The Canadian PM’s sagging poll numbers.

Having led the Conservatives by 10 points before Christmas, that gap is now down to just three points, with the Liberals bouncing from scandal to scandal as Trudeau’s appeal begins to fade.

Now watch the video that caused the firestorm.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.