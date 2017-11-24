Kaepernick Participates In 'Unthanksgiving Day' On Alcatraz

Image Credits: @Kaepernick7 / Twitter.

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, took part Thursday in the annual Unthanksgiving Day on Alcatraz.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kaepernick made the surprise appearance at the event that commemorates the nine-month occupation of the prison by Native American activists from 1969-1971.

“Our fight is the same fight,” Kaepernick told the crowd, in a message he posted on Twitter. “We’re all fighting for our justice, for our freedom. And realizing that we are all in this fight together makes us all the more powerful.”


Read more


Related Articles

Linda Tripp: Clinton Reckoning 'a Day Late, and It's a Dollar Short'

Linda Tripp: Clinton Reckoning ‘a Day Late, and It’s a Dollar Short’

Hot News
Comments
New Freedom Caucus in the Texas Legislature Seeks to ‘Amplify the Voice of the Grassroots’

New Freedom Caucus in the Texas Legislature Seeks to ‘Amplify the Voice of the Grassroots’

Hot News
Comments

Calls For ‘Sleeping Beauty’ To Be Banned Because Prince Kisses Princess Without ‘Consent’

Hot News
Comments

Anti-Trump Immigration Policy Protest Briefly Blocks Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Route

Hot News
Comments

Teachers Warned Not to Say ‘Boys’ or ‘Girls’ as It ‘Reminds Pupils of Gender’

Hot News
Comments

Comments